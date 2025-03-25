Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 5.2 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

