Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,452 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.25% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

ITM stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

