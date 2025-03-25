Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 53,177 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,177 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of ACI Worldwide worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In related news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. This trade represents a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

