Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 594 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 198,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,485,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 631.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,246 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.92.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $161.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.14 and its 200 day moving average is $170.13. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.09 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

