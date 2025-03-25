Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,577 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Axos Financial were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Axos Financial Price Performance

AX stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $88.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $663,482.50. The trade was a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.