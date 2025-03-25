Xponance Inc. Acquires 442 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTG. UBS Group lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,968.50. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

