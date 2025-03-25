Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $1,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,906,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 203,967 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $6,977,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AM opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.33. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AM. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

