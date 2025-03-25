Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Doximity alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 30.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,837,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Doximity by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after acquiring an additional 88,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 472,565 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after acquiring an additional 219,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DOCS. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.