Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 27,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 16.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,955,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $6,110,806. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.43.

Lantheus Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.47. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

