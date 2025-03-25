Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 61.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 2.9 %

SSD opened at $159.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.57. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.74 and a twelve month high of $206.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSD

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.