Xponance Inc. Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,136.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 5,400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

