Xponance Inc. Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,819 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the third quarter worth $478,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 61.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 15.8% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

NYSE RLI opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average is $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $91.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $214,484.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,835.68. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $112,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $961,093.58. This represents a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $805,774 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

