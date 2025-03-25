Xponance Inc. Has $890,000 Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,834,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,225,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $11,727,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,044,000 after acquiring an additional 264,691 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,423,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,074,000 after acquiring an additional 195,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.96. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CADE. Citigroup raised their price target on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

