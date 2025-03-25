Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,128 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

