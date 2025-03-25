Xponance Inc. Sells 2,886 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BERY. Truist Financial upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.55. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

