12,275 Shares in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CECO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 207,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,992.55. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.96 million, a PE ratio of 73.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

