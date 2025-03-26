16,322 Shares in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $260,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,629,865.36. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $74,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,375. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.