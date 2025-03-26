20,681 Shares in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 68.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of GOOD opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a market cap of $675.83 million, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 7.48%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

