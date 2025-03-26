7,813 Shares in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $933.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.78%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

