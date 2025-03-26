8,438 Shares in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $704.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

