Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) Trading 14.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Aceto Corporation (OTCMKTS:ACETQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,479,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Aceto Stock Up 14.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.
Aceto Company Profile
Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals.
