Acumen Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.81% from the company’s current price.

K-Bro Linen Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE KBL opened at C$34.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$361.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$30.69 and a 52 week high of C$40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.75.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.

