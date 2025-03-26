Acumen Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.81% from the company’s current price.
K-Bro Linen Stock Down 0.4 %
TSE KBL opened at C$34.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$361.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$30.69 and a 52 week high of C$40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.75.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
