AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGF.B. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins increased their target price on AGF Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$244,127.00. Insiders acquired 89,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$10.39 on Wednesday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$663.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.45.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

