Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Price Performance
AKTX opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.40.
About Akari Therapeutics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Akari Therapeutics
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.