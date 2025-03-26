Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Amplitude by 19.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Amplitude by 21.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amplitude by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,795.20. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMPL. Baird R W upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Amplitude from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

