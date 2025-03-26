Analysts Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Target Price at $2.18

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADAP. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.15 to $1.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.25 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,992,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,526,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 869,949 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 326,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 152,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

