Analysts Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Price Target at GBX 2,185

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,185 ($28.29).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANTO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,800 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($32.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,125 ($27.51) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.07) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Stock Up 2.9 %

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,921.50 ($24.88) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,790.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,766.40. The stock has a market cap of £23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,567.50 ($20.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,425 ($31.40).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.08. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.