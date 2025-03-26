Analysts Set Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Price Target at $84.17

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,153,000 after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,178,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,877,000 after purchasing an additional 164,997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,874,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,953,000 after buying an additional 163,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,975,000 after buying an additional 43,503 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Axos Financial by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,154,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,610,000 after buying an additional 292,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $88.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

