Analysts Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT at $250.43

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.43.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $95,084,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Fabrinet by 675.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 417,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,694,000 after buying an additional 363,228 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,132,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,044,000 after acquiring an additional 362,064 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $63,222,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,789,000 after acquiring an additional 257,164 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN stock opened at $222.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.46. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $159.69 and a 52 week high of $281.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.