Analysts Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Target Price at $68.00

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $12,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,451,543.89. This trade represents a 45.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,922,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $36,394,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,363,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,617,000 after acquiring an additional 509,868 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 101.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,790,000 after purchasing an additional 400,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,005,000 after purchasing an additional 306,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $79.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

