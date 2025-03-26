Analysts Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Target Price at $66.45

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

INTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $64.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11. Intapp has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,468.56. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,462 shares in the company, valued at $10,947,720. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,827 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,658 in the last 90 days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 6,506.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,980,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,526 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,139,000 after purchasing an additional 672,832 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Intapp by 408.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 720,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after buying an additional 579,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth $30,563,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

