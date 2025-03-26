Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2,432.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 40,904.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 3,594 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,070. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,704. This represents a 238.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of RCUS opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $882.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

