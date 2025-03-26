Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6 %

ARTW stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

Featured Stories

