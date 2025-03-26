ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 391 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 391 ($5.06).

Get ASOS alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASC

ASOS Stock Performance

ASOS Company Profile

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 304.40 ($3.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £364.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 223.20 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 454.20 ($5.88). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 349.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 382.61.

(Get Free Report

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.