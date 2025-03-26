Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $280,000 Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth $1,279,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 411,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in The GEO Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,905 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 74,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Noble Financial raised The GEO Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of GEO opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $36.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

