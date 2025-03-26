Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Price Performance
Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.
About Avinger
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avinger
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.