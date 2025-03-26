AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $48.92 on Monday. AZEK has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 19,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $882,192.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,668,756.96. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 623.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

