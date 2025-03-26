Bank of America Downgrades Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) to Neutral

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of VOD opened at $9.35 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 22,006,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after purchasing an additional 97,636 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,598,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,027,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $76,642,000 after acquiring an additional 255,623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,483,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,099,000 after purchasing an additional 601,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

