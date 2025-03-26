Bank of America Lowers Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $70.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s current price.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $554,618.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,798.28. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,738 shares of company stock valued at $14,700,809 in the last three months. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.