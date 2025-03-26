Benchmark Lowers Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Price Target to $4.50

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

