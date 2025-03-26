BingEx Limited’s (NASDAQ:FLX) Lock-Up Period To End on April 2nd

BingEx’s (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 2nd. BingEx had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 4th. The total size of the offering was $66,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

BingEx stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48. BingEx has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.96 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BingEx stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BingEx Limited ( NASDAQ:FLX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BingEx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

