Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

