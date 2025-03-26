Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $96,374,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 109.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 882,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,356,000 after acquiring an additional 461,894 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $10,490,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,413,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,260,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.09.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.