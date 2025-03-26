BlackBerry (BB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 2nd. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $137.56 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,224. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $102,340.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,221 shares of company stock valued at $925,655. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BB shares. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.91.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

