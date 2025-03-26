BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

NYSE BB opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.27. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 155,815 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $573,399.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,831.36. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,224. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,221 shares of company stock valued at $925,655. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

