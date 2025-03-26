Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) versus Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY) Critical Survey

Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY – Get Free Report) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ntt Data and Blackboxstocks”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ntt Data $30.25 billion 0.87 $923.70 million $0.70 26.76 Blackboxstocks $2.76 million 4.78 -$4.66 million ($0.97) -3.85

Ntt Data has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ntt Data, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ntt Data 0 0 0 1 4.00 Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ntt Data and Blackboxstocks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Ntt Data and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ntt Data 3.20% 5.16% 1.97% Blackboxstocks -115.49% -49.32% -32.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ntt Data has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackboxstocks has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ntt Data beats Blackboxstocks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ntt Data

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

