Braemar (LON:BMS) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 380 to GBX 350. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Braemar traded as low as GBX 221.01 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.24), with a volume of 116768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.37).

Braemar Stock Up 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 257.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 261.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Braemar Company Profile

Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.

Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.

