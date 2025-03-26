BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

BTSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

