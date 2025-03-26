Brokerages Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target at $20.83

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

ALT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,254,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 74,194 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 945,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 605,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 151,001 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $5.89 on Friday. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $453.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

