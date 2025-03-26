Brokerages Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price at $39.83

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAMP. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP raised its position in LiveRamp by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $27.53 on Friday. LiveRamp has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,753.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

